Reviews coming in from the first weekend of the Taree Arts Council's current show, The Revue, are praising the cast and production, with one person saying it is the best show they have ever seen at the Manning Entertainment Centre.
A special feature of The Revue that is a difference to previous Taree Arts Council productions is a treat for those who turn up early. From half an hour prior to the show, audience members are treated to pre-show entertainment.
In the foyer, audience members can avail themselves of dress-ups (think feather boas and sparkles) and have their photo taken.
And they can buy popcorn from a 1940s inspired popcorn vendor.
Half an hour before showtime, audience members are invited to enter the theatre where singer Natalie Riese takes the stage in front of the curtains to sing some numbers.
There are four more performances of The Revue, including two matinees from Friday, November 3 to Sunday, November 5.
Tickets are available at mec.midcoast.nsw.gov.au.
