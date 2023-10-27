4 reasons to conduct asbestos testing before renovating

Conducting asbestos testing before renovating is a strategic move that can save you from potential health hazards, legal troubles, and financial setbacks. Picture Shutterstock

Renovating your house can be exciting, but as with any major undertaking, it's always a good idea to be aware of potential hazards. For example, if the house you'll be renovating was originally built before 1990, chances are it may have asbestos in there somewhere.

It's worth noting that asbestos fibres can easily become airborne and spread throughout a home during renovations, which can cause a slew of problems if not taken care of. But the good news is that getting your house safe and free from this mineral is simple.

Companies like the Sydney Asbestos Removal Service can take care of them for you if your property is in Sydney and the surrounding suburbs. Read on as we explore why asbestos testing is necessary before doing home renovations.



Why you should conduct asbestos testing

In Australia, houses have a 33 per cent chance of containing asbestos. Asbestos is a group of naturally occurring silicate minerals composed of long, thin fibres. They are known for their remarkable resistance to heat and fire. And because of these characteristics, they were very popular as construction materials.

That is, until doctors discovered they could cause serious health problems. The mineral has been completely banned all over Australia since December 2003.

So, if you're planning to renovate your home, have it tested for asbestos before you begin. Here's a closer look at the reasons why this step is imperative:



1 Health risks

The most obvious reason, of course, is health. Asbestos exposure can result in the following health problems:

Mesothelioma: A rare, aggressive cancer that primarily affects the lining of the lungs and abdomen.

Asbestosis: A chronic lung condition that is characterised by the scarring of lung tissue, leading to breathing difficulties.

Lung cancer: There's a higher risk of lung cancer among individuals exposed to asbestos, especially if they smoke.

People exposed to asbestos for an extended period may also experience short-term symptoms like the following:

Shortness of breath

Persistent cough

Rapid weight loss

Throat and chest pain

Fatigue

Generally, asbestos fibres are released when the material is disrupted or damaged. Therefore, the risks of exposure to asbestos may increase significantly during demolition activities.



2 Legal compliance

Australia has regulations in place to protect people from asbestos exposure. For example, the Safe Work Australia Asbestos Code of Practice outlines guidelines for managing asbestos in the workplace and during renovations.

Under this Code, property owners and contractors are legally obligated to identify and assess the presence of asbestos-containing materials (ACMs) before renovation. However, they should only be removed by licensed professionals who know and stick to specific safety procedures. And if there is a quantity of asbestos to be removed, the relevant authorities are notified.

Violating these regulations may result in fines, penalties, and other legal liabilities. Moreover, your project will most likely be delayed, not to mention the added costs if authorities are involved.



3 Cost savings

Identifying ACMs early on ensures your project goes on smoothly and trouble-free. A project that sticks to schedule means savings in time and money.

After getting the asbestos test result, you can plan the renovation more efficiently. You'll know which areas need special attention, allowing for precise budgeting and resource allocation. You can also work with professionals specialising in asbestos removal services, and they'll help you put to rest any concerns you might have regarding ACMs on your property.

The test results can also be used to negotiate with contractors for asbestos removal services, as they're more likely to offer competitive rates if they know the project's scope in advance.



4 Preserve property value

Your property is a significant investment. Certainly, having asbestos-related issues attached to your property can affect its value. For instance, your property may have a limited market appeal if you decide to go that route. Potential buyers will also likely pass when they find out because of the health risks and associated costs linked to asbestos.

And if asbestos issues are discovered during a property inspection, buyers may use this leverage to negotiate a lower selling price.

Moreover, in some regions, like NSW, sellers are legally obligated to disclose known asbestos issues. Failing to comply can lead to legal troubles and further devaluation of the property.



Conclusion

Conducting asbestos testing before renovating is a strategic move that can save you from potential health hazards, legal troubles, and financial setbacks. It also preserves your project's budget and timeline and protects your property's resale value.