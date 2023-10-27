Finally some good news on the weather front

Murphy's Law applied to my Wednesday. I'd had a day off for family duties on Tuesday so returned with a couple of hundred emails in my inbox. Then a phone call from one of my team calling in ill. It coincided with a council meeting that had communities on fire on the issue of council swimming pools, which was being covered by another of my team, which left me to put the finishing touches to the Great Lakes Advocate - not a problem ... until the computer program we use stopped working. So for a couple of hours, with the print deadline looming, we were twiddling our thumbs, rebooting our computers and waiting for the world to resume turning. Technology is wonderful when it works.