Finally some good news on the weather front

Finally we can talk about the weather. Most of us have enjoyed rain. It's too soon so see if it's enough to bring some of my garden back to life but we live in hope. And you have to hand it to succulents, they keep in keeping on and are a patch of colour despite the dry.
I've long given up the rain gauge but some areas recorded 90mm, nearly four inches on the old scale.
That was a good end to the week which earlier was going pear-shaped.
Murphy's Law applied to my Wednesday. I'd had a day off for family duties on Tuesday so returned with a couple of hundred emails in my inbox. Then a phone call from one of my team calling in ill. It coincided with a council meeting that had communities on fire on the issue of council swimming pools, which was being covered by another of my team, which left me to put the finishing touches to the Great Lakes Advocate - not a problem ... until the computer program we use stopped working. So for a couple of hours, with the print deadline looming, we were twiddling our thumbs, rebooting our computers and waiting for the world to resume turning. Technology is wonderful when it works.
Anyway, I'm guessing the mowers will be fired up this weekend as there is finally more to mow than dust. And there's still debris to clear after those strong winds a couple of weeks ago.
And temperatures are going to be low, so it will be harder to raise a sweat - harder than last weekend when the temperature reached 40 degrees Celsius in the "western suburbs" where I live.
Enjoy your weekend,
Toni Bell
ACM editor, Manning River Times
