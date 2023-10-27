Manning River Times

Finally some good news on the weather front

Toni Bell
By Toni Bell
October 27 2023 - 2:58pm
Finally we can talk about the weather. Most of us have enjoyed rain. It's too soon so see if it's enough to bring some of my garden back to life but we live in hope. And you have to hand it to succulents, they keep in keeping on and are a patch of colour despite the dry.

Editor

Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra.

