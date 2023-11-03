DESPITE not having played rugby sevens for about two years, Caitlin Rodgers from Taree has been named in the Australian Universities side to play a series in Queensland next month.
This follows the Australian University Games, also held on the Gold Coast.
Caitlin is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner for this week. She signed up for the sevens when she saw the university games advertised, but wasn't expecting any spectacular results.
"I thought I'd struggle a bit because I haven't played sevens for a few years. I was worried about getting a bit lost,'' Caitlin, 19, admitted.
However, her fears were unfounded. Quick off the mark, a requirement for sevens, Caitlin was among Newcastle's best in the campaign, where they finished third.
"I was very happy with the way I played, I surprised myself'' she said.
"The team didn't expect to come third. We went really well.''
She admits to being "a bit shocked" when named in the Australian team. They'll head to Brisbane for games on November 11 and 12, however, at the time of writing, the other details are sketchy. The squad will meet on November 7 to start training.
"I know our side is called Australian Uni Rising Stars,'' Caitlin said.
"I looked up last year's event and I think we might play the Waratahs Rising Sevens and teams like that.''
Caitlin plays centre or wing in the frantic game that is sevens.
"But you can end up in the middle, everything happens so quickly,'' she said.
Caitlin is undertaking an online course at Newcastle and so still living in Taree. However, she plays rugby league in Newcastle on the wing with Western Suburbs. She doesn't play any club rugby.
Caitlin might be on the move to Newcastle in 2024. If so, she hopes to play sevens or 15-a-side rugby along with league.
"I can't separate them, they're both great games,'' she said.
Caitlin had her first game of league as a 12-year-old at St Joseph's Primary School in Taree.
"I went on from there with Taree Panthers. I didn't play club rugby here but I made the Mid North Coast rep side and I made the NSW Combined Catholic Colleges team when I was at St Clare's (high school),'' she said.
Caitlin also shows promise at netball. She's been in the Hunter Academy squad and the Hunter Metro side that played in Sydney.
However, she badly tore a hamstring playing netball in 2022 and that sidelined her for much of this year.
"I'll possibly play netball again next season,'' she said.
Rugby league, rugby union and possibly netball will make for a varied sporting lifestyle.
"I'm looking forward to it,'' she said with a smile.
