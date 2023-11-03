Manning River Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Taree's Caitlin Rodgers named in Australian University rugby sevens sides

By Mick McDonald
November 3 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rugby/rugby league and netball player Caitlin Rodgers is this week's Times-Iguana Sport Award winner. Picture by Scott Calvin
Rugby/rugby league and netball player Caitlin Rodgers is this week's Times-Iguana Sport Award winner. Picture by Scott Calvin

DESPITE not having played rugby sevens for about two years, Caitlin Rodgers from Taree has been named in the Australian Universities side to play a series in Queensland next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.