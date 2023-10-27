Wingham's Hudson Rose, a rising independent voice of the Australian Country Music scene, is set to release her latest single, Dancing on the Tables.
Hudson's last single, Rules of Breaking Up, for which the video was filmed at Wingham High School, secured a place in the "Top 10" on the Australian Country Radio charts.
The 21-year-old continues to carve a name for herself and captivate audiences with her signature sound and take on life.
Dancing on the Tables is touted as having an infectious vibe that embraces the essence of being young and bussin' into the weekend.
"This single is all about the blur of a night out with your besties and hangin' to do it all over again," says Hudson.
"Whether you're a tradie, in the office, on the road, studying your life away or anything in between, it's time to celebrate, get out with your mates and have a good time."
With its catchy, upbeat summer vibe, Dancing on the Tables celebrates letting go of the working week, living life to the fullest and making memories on the weekend with late nights and neon lights.
"Sometimes there's no stopping at one. It's about being young, fun, and just a little undone," says Hudson.
Hudson Rose's previous releases Rules of Breaking Up, Fireflies in Tennessee, Misery, and Iconic, have received widespread acclaim and airplay across major radio stations, with a strong presence on platforms like Spotify.
Her music has struck a chord with listeners, garnering hundreds of thousands of streams and earning Top 10 chart placement.
Dancing on the Tables is being released on Monday, October 30 on Youtube, Spotify and Apple Music.
