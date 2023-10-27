Manning River Times
Wingham singer songwriter Hudson Rose drops Dancing on the Tables

By Staff Reporters
October 27 2023 - 5:00pm
Hudson Rose's new single 'Dancin' on the Tables' is out soon. Picture supplied.
Wingham's Hudson Rose, a rising independent voice of the Australian Country Music scene, is set to release her latest single, Dancing on the Tables.

