The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance to assist with a search for a missing helicopter reported overdue from its destination.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter searched an area of Port Stephens between Yacaaba Headland and Broughton Island and located debris that have been collected by the NSW Police Force for forensic examination.
DEBRIS has washed up on a beach at Hawks Nest amid a major search for a helicopter with a man and dog on board that went missing in stormy weather yesterday.
Marine Rescue NSW crews and police, backed by specialist crews, were carrying out a massive land and sea search in the Port Stephens area on Friday morning.
Police were told a helicopter left Cessnock for Wallis Island, near Forster, about 8.30am on Thursday.
Police were alerted and launched an investigation after the 54-year-old man on board with his dog did not arrive as planned.
The Newcastle Herald has been told debris has been discovered on a Port Stephens beach but it has not been confirmed whether it belonged to the chopper.
Port Stephens and Hunter officers, backed by the police force's Marine Area Command and Marine Rescue NSW, are searching for the helicopter.
A Marine Rescue NSW boat was deployed with crews on board to assist the operation about 8am on Friday, October 27.
They searched the bay at Port Stephens before joining water police further offshore.
"The Marine Rescue NSW boat is now conducting a parallel line search with a water police vessel from Port Stephens Heads, north to Bennetts Beach (Hawks Nest)," Inspector Raymond said.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
