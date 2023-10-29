Conservation organisation Aussie Ark has teamed up with Australian Reptile Park to transfer two endangered parma wallabies from the Central Coast to the Barrington Tops.
The two parma wallabies and a joey were driven to the Barrington Tops facility by Aussie Ark operations manager Dean Reid before being released into a huge enclosure in the species recovery unit.
There the wallabies will acclimatise to the alpine environment before being released into the 400-hectare Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary next month where they will live out the rest of their lives.
Mr Reid worked with Australian Reptile Park mammal and bird keeper, Lauren Hunter to conduct the transfer.
The wallabies were born at the Australian Reptile Park and were part of a small cohort of wallabies on public display.
Due to their genetic value, the male and female youngsters were "caught up" and transferred to the Barrington Tops' facility to join Aussie Ark's world-leading parma wallaby breeding and rewilding program. The program has been running for five years and is vital to preventing the species from becoming extinct.
The parma wallaby is a tiny macropod, once widespread along the eastern seaboard.
Feral predation and land clearing has decimated the species, and it was thought extinct until accidentally rediscovered in the 1960s. Small populations exist in the wild, with a stronghold being the Gosford district - the location of the Australian Reptile Park.
"First step was a rigorous health check," Mr Reid said.
"This involved a microchip check, weighing them, inspecting feet and teeth, and checking the fat of their tails to give them a body condition score.
"Both wallabies had a score of three, which is perfect."
During the health check the team was delighted to discover a tiny joey in the female's pouch.
"It was amazing," Ms Hunter said.
"It was tiny; no fur, ears still closed down on the head, blind, and fused to the teat, so probably just a couple of months old."
