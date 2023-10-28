Coopernook and Lansdowne Forest History Group (CALF) and the Mid North Coast Country Music Association are hosting their annual county music fundraiser weekend of November 11 and 12.
Walk-up performers and local singers are invited to take part in the weekend being held at the Foreman's Cottage at Forest Headquarters in the Coopernook State Forest, 10am-4pm both days.
There will be barbecue steaks, sausages, bacon and eggs for brekky, lunch and tea plus morning tea goodies, hot/cold drinks available as well.
Free camping is available so get in early and bring a comfortable seat.
Access is by Pinchgut (off Lansdowne Road), Bangalow (in Coopernook) and Forest Road (South Moorland) and signs will be erected.
The event raises funds for the Cottage Museum which will be open. Opening hours are the third Wednesday and fourth Sunday of each month 10-3pm under CALF's permit through Forestry Corporation.
Raffles will be supported by local donations and suppliers. All donations welcome along with new members and volunteers.
CALF meets every third Wednesday at the cottage with a barbecue lunch
Since opening the Cottage Museum there have been many visitors and groups through enjoying the display. CALF has much more to do with the rest of the buildings so any funds raised will help these projects.
For further information contact Bob Smith BM 0493 216 549 -hcag@outlook.com and even find CALF on Facebook.
