Coopernook and Lansdowne Forest History Group and Mid North Coast Country Music Association weekend fundraiser

By Bob Smith
October 28 2023 - 12:00pm
The restored Foreman's Cottage at Coopernook State Forest headquarters. Picture supplied
Coopernook and Lansdowne Forest History Group (CALF) and the Mid North Coast Country Music Association are hosting their annual county music fundraiser weekend of November 11 and 12.

