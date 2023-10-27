Local sports grant program opens

Local sporting clubs are encouraged to seize the opportunity to put applications forward for the 2023/24 Local Sport Grant Program.
The program aims to support grassroots sporting clubs to increase participation, host events, improve access, and enhance sport and recreation facilities.
There is $50,000 up for grabs in the Myall Lakes Electorate, with individual projects eligible for grants between $2000 to $20,000.
"The Local Sport Grant Program provides essential funding to our local clubs. It is a fantastic opportunity to create more inclusive and vibrant sporting opportunities within the Myall Lakes," Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson said.
Among the 2022/23 grant recipients, 11 local sporting clubs were successful in the Myall Lakes electorate. These included Forster Tuncurry Athletics Club who received funding for the replacement and upgrade of athletics and maintenance equipment, Forster Tennis Club who received a new tennis court fence sight screens/wind breaks and The Rainbow Warriors Football Club who received funding for equipment storage and a uniform upgrade.
"Thanks to the Local Sport Grant Program, we were able to buy a shipping container to house all our equipment as well as support the funding of new uniforms for all our players," Matt Zarb, president of the Rainbow Warriors FC said.
"This grant has helped us continue to make sport an affordable activity for families who ordinarily would miss out. It's such a great program."
Applications opened on Monday, October 23 and close 1pm Monday, November 27, 2023.
For more information and eligibility on the Local Sport Grant Program visit www.sport.nsw.gov.au/grants/local-sport-grant-program.
