Manning River Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Local sports grant program opens

By Staff Reporters
October 27 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rainbow Warriors Football Club were 2022/23 grant recipients. Picture supplied
Rainbow Warriors Football Club were 2022/23 grant recipients. Picture supplied

Local sporting clubs are encouraged to seize the opportunity to put applications forward for the 2023/24 Local Sport Grant Program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.