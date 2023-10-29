Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Krambach Public School competing in final stage of Game Changer Challenge

October 29 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Krambach Public School 'Burnout Busters' team working on problem solving skills. Picture supplied.
The Krambach Public School 'Burnout Busters' team working on problem solving skills. Picture supplied.

Students from Krambach Public School are ready to compete in the final stage of the award-winning Game Changer Challenge in Parramatta.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.