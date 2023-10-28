TAREE trainer Tony Ball is confident of keeping the winners coming at his home track when a seven-race meeting is held there on Sunday.
He has five runners at Sunday's meeting - Adamdeeant, Xtra Approval, Richattack, Cynic and Secret Keeper.
Richattack was one of his three winners at the last Taree meeting, in a Maiden event, and Ball is confident the five-year-old mare can step up to Class 1 over 1007 metres and immediately be very competitive.
"She's pretty talented," Ball said.
"I've only had her for six starts. Steve Hodge had her before. I've liked her since I first started working her and I'm not worried about the step up in class. I think she'll handle it really well.
"'Bucko' (Grant Buckley) will ride her again and it's the same distance as when she won her Maiden, so all of that suits her."
Ball said that with rain around and the potential for a wet track on Sunday it would suit Xtra Approval and Adamdeeant, which will contest the same race.
"They both like the wet and will be much better off if the track ends up a bit soft," he said.
"Mollie Fitzgerald will ride Adamdeeant and Jeff Penza will be on Xtra Approval. Plenty of my horses like a wet track so I'm not bothered by the rain."
Xtra Approval's five wins from 32 starts have all been on wet tracks.
Three of Adamdeeant's six wins have been on wet tracks.
Ball said Cynic and Secret Keeper were in suitable races and that he expected both of them to run well.
"I've just been waiting for the right sort of race for Cynic and I've got that now," he said.
"He needs the 2000 metres so I'm looking forward to seeing how he goes.
"Secret Keeper's not far off breaking through for his first win and getting up to 1600 metres on Sunday will help his chances of doing that."
Ball said the efforts of his staff had a huge amount to do with his stable's recent great run of form.
"My son, Michael, is the foreman and he pretty much runs the show," he said. "Outside of Michael and myself I've got an all-female staff and they're tremendous.
"They do a fantastic job."
*Gates open at noon. Admission $10 and $5 concession. Full bar, bistro, TAB and bookmaker facilities. The first race will be underway from 1.05 Visit facebook page www.facebook.com/ManningValleyRaceClub for more information.
(Manning Valley also races on Tuesday, November 7.)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.