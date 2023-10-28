Manning River Times
Taree trainer set for another successful meeting

By Greg Prichard
October 29 2023 - 10:00am
Tony Ball speaks with jockey Mollie Fitzgerald after Strobing's win in the Krambach Cup at Taree last Friday. Ball finished the meeting with a treble. Fitzgerald will ride Adamdeeant for Ball on Sunday. Photo Scott Calvin.
TAREE trainer Tony Ball is confident of keeping the winners coming at his home track when a seven-race meeting is held there on Sunday.

