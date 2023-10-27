It has been another quiet week for fishing in the Manning area.
The southerly seas and rain for the next few days will make all types of fishing unpleasant.
Due to the conditions not many boats have ventured out this week and no reports of catches have come in while the beach and rocks have not produced any great catches.
When the seas calm and the rain abates then tailor, salmon and bream should come on the bite.
In the river flathead and bream are the main species being caught.
There have been sightings of kingfish patrolling the river wall early in the mornings. These fish will take lures and garfish rigged with ganged hooks.
A big mulloway was observed going under the gantry from the backwater to the river-side on Tuesday morning.
It could be worth floating a slab bait at the gantry on slack water on high tide. The moon is rising to full so it is a good time to target mulloway.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.