Manning River Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Southerly winds and seas rule out fishing this week

By Ian Pereira
October 27 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A big molloway was observed going under the gantry this week.
A big molloway was observed going under the gantry this week.

It has been another quiet week for fishing in the Manning area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.