STYLISH opening batsman Ben Scowen played a match defining innings of 74 to steer Wingham to a one wicket win over Taree United in last weekend's Manning T1 cricket clash at Chatham Park.
However, work commitments will limit Scowen's appearances for Wingham this summer.
"We won't have him every week,'' Wingham official Steve Campbell said.
"It's the same with Michael Rees. He played the first week but he's struggling with a knee injury he sustained playing footy this year.
"I don't know how often he'll be playing this season, either.''
Veteran allrounder Mick Stinson has yet to play this season.
"He says he is, but it might not be until after Christmas,'' Campbell said.
However, like the other three T1 clubs, Wingham are taking the opportunity to give under 17 players experience in top grade early in the season
Campbell said young off spinner, Jackson Barry, showed promise in the win over United. He claimed 2/16 as Wingham restricted the formidable United batting lineup to 6/133.
Wingham will host Great Lakes at Cedar Party Reserve on Saturday. Great Lakes have also been below strength for the opening fortnight of the competition and are yet to open their account.
Meanwhile, the opening round of the Mid North Coast Junior inter-district competition is scheduled for Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.