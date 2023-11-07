Remembrance Day will be held at the grassed area under the large marquee behind the Old Bar Tavern on Saturday, November 11 starting at 10.30am. It has become untenable to hold major commemorative events at the Soldiers' Memorial Hall due to the large crowds attending and not being kept off the streets.
The commemorative address will be delivered by Col Ed McCann with special guests, Tanya Thompson MP and MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin. Supporting the event will be singer, Suzie Hignett and piper, John Ball, from Manning Valley Pipes and Drums.
If anyone would like to lay a wreath, please advise the Sub-branch president on 0400 679 878.
Remembrance Sunday will occur the next day at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Old Bar at 11am with a special commemorative tribute. An ecumenical event with all welcome.
Craft@Old Bar
The next craft session, on November 15, brings us halfway through term four for 2023. Our workshop for the day is a beautiful daffodil card, perfect for any occasion, brought to us by Joy and Jan. Much is provided, however to participate you will need to bring both A4 white and green card, glue, embellishments and sentiment. Further information is available from 0415 785 608 or 0438 855 005.
A special thank you to Janice for the kits and tutoring she provided at our recent meeting.
We all enjoyed making the geometric cards. Lots of fun! Our last November workshop on November 29 is festive reversible serviettes. More information re fabric requirements next week. December 6 will be our Christmas luncheon.
Christmas Wish Trees
Old Bar Pharmacy is displaying a Christmas Wish Tree in the premises with all items received provided to Club Old Bar to make up the gift parcels/hampers as part of their effort to support the local community.
Many families around our area are doing it tough and with Christmas only weeks away, there are many who, after paying for their usual day to day household expenses, will have little left to provide treats for their children or even the usual Christmas dinner on the table.
A Christmas Wish Tree will be placed in Club Old Bar where donations can be left for children (all age groups) mums and dads and even household items which will be included in made up hampers to accompany the gifts for families in need.
Donations of unwrapped goods can be left at the base of the tree up to Sunday, December 10 after which family packs will be made up and distributed in time for Christmas.
Toys for children of all ages, new clothing for all ages, food and items including bathroom products are needed.
