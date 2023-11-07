Manning River Times
Old Bar Community News

By Ian Dimmock
November 8 2023 - 10:00am
Remembrance Day will be held at the grassed area under the large marquee behind the Old Bar Tavern on Saturday, November 11 starting at 10.30am. It has become untenable to hold major commemorative events at the Soldiers' Memorial Hall due to the large crowds attending and not being kept off the streets.

