The next craft session, on November 15, brings us halfway through term four for 2023. Our workshop for the day is a beautiful daffodil card, perfect for any occasion, brought to us by Joy and Jan. Much is provided, however to participate you will need to bring both A4 white and green card, glue, embellishments and sentiment. Further information is available from 0415 785 608 or 0438 855 005.