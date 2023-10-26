Major changes proposed for Mid Coast's swimming pools, including closing the Krambach pool, were on the agenda for MidCoast Council's October ordinary meeting this.
Wingham Memorial Swimming Pool's life is also on the chopping block. The pool is in poor condition and the report proposed not spending significant money on the pool and closing it when the "risk or cost" became too great.
The proposed changes took the public by surprise, as nobody was aware of them until the agenda for the meeting was uploaded to council's website on Friday, October 20.
However, the community mobilised fast and a crowd of people attended the public forum the morning of council's ordinary meeting on Wednesday, October 24 to protest the proposed changes.
As a result, there were amendments to the original recommendations as follows:
There are no changes for Great Lakes Aquatic Centre.
The meeting resolved to write to the Member for Lyne and Member for Myall Lakes to seek grant funding for a new pool for Wingham.
In 2017, MidCoast Council held extensive community consultation sessions in Wingham regarding replacing the Cedar Party Creek Bridge. One of the options was to relocate the Wingham pool elsewhere, meaning a brand new pool would be constructed, on a "like for like" basis.
There was some community push back against this option, with a campaign to leave the pool where it was and a new pool not be constructed to replace the original pool, which is nearing the end of its life - it has concrete cancer, and it leaks.
The majority of Wingham citizens who took part in the survey agreed with MidCoast Council with 57 per cent choosing the pool relocation option.
However, funding for the pool relocation option was unable to be obtained.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.