Lansdowne Rural Fire Brigade members have headed out to assist with the ongoing containment of the Costigans Road fire at Yarras in company with Forestry, NPWS and RFS crews.
It's steep terrain, dusty conditions, and beautiful high-country views. Stay safe everyone.
Lansdowne Men's Bowling club championships results were:.
Club Championships - Fours: Vernon Drury, Beres Millgate, Kevin John Ruprecht and Tom Minett edged out Dave Newton, Ivan Minett, Scott Morrison, and Tom Henry with a closely contested 2 shot victory in the club fours final.
Club Championships - Triples: Ron Warner, Ted Gersbach & Scott Morrison defeated Dave Newton, Kevin John Ruprecht and Tom Minett (25-19) in the club triples final.
Congratulations to all champions and runners-up. Some fantastic bowls were played by all members during these team events.
The Lansdowne Open Music Day held on a very hot Sunday last weekend, was attended by more than 70 people and with 15 artists performing throughout the day. Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the day with three new artists among the line up.
The hall committee were kept on their toes cooking a multitude of steak and sausage sandwiches as well as the ladies in the kitchen brewing up countless cups of tea, coffee and cakes.
Their next show will be held on Sunday, November 26 and will be the group's Christmas show. They will not be holding a show in December as it would have fallen on Christmas eve.
A big thankyou to everyone who helped in making the day a success.
Next Sunday, October 29 the Mid North Coast Music Association will be performing at the Lansdowne Community Hall as a fundraiser for the halls 2024 annual art show.
The doors open at 10am until 4pm. Tea, coffee, cold drinks, cakes, hot dogs and fresh sandwiches will be available to purchase. There will also be great music, make sure to wear your dancing shoes.
The art show will be held in May 2024. The art show committee will soon be working out their new program which will be available in the new year. They will also be looking for sponsors and donations. Last year's show was a huge success, the committee is hoping to make this 2024 show even bigger and better.
You will not want to miss the next musical night of entertainment at the Upper Lansdowne Hall on Friday, November 3 commencing at 7pm.
That is when Rory Ellis and Christian Marsh will be performing.
Rory Ellis has a hypnotically resonant bass voice and plays all things acoustic while Christian Marsh is a virtuoso Chromatic and Diatonic Harmonica player.
As usual, tasty, home-cooked food, cakes, tea and coffee will be available to purchase, or you can bring along your own drinks and nibbles.
Phone Rita on 02 5591 6012 for bookings and information.
Lansdowne Community Hall Managers hosted the MidCoast Council Community Conservation last Thursday evening at the hall. There was a pleasing amount of community members who attended. It was a good opportunity for council to speak about what has been happening and what future plans will be going ahead in the future.
