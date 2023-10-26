Manning River Times
Lansdowne Valley news

By Margaret Haddon
October 27 2023 - 10:00am
Lansdowne RFS brigade picture.
Lansdowne RFS brigade picture.

Lansdowne Rural Fire Brigade members have headed out to assist with the ongoing containment of the Costigans Road fire at Yarras in company with Forestry, NPWS and RFS crews.

