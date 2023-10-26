GLOUCESTER captain Ryan Yates' challenge to his side to win all home games in this season's Manning T1 cricket competition faces a stern test on Saturday.
The Bushmen will host reigning premiers Taree United.
Gloucester scored a comfortable win over Great Lakes last weekend in their first home match for the season. However, Yates concedes that United will be tough, especially as they are coming off a sub par performance with the bat against Wingham last week.
Yates said earning top two berth will be his side's goal this year and he figures that can be achieved if they can maintain a perfect record at home.
He said one disappointing factor in the win over Great Lakes was that a number of batters made solid starts, but didn't cash in.
Openers Landon Blissett (26) and Johny Cornelius (25) put on 51 while Yates made 29 from just 24 balls, hitting six boundaries. Jye Barkwill and Rhys Summerville put on an invaluable 43 before Summerville was the seventh batter dismissed. He made 27 while Barkwill was not out on 26.
Yates added the contingent of younger players continue to impress.
Summerville scored 27 and took two wickets
"Rhys started teeing off towards the end and got some quick runs,'' Yates said.
He added that Sam Collie who, like Summerville, is eligible for under 17s, was the pick of the bowlers as Gloucester restricted Great Lakes to 131 after the Bushmen compiled 7/163.
Collie finished with 2/8 from four overs as Gloucester restricted Great Lakes to 131 from 34 overs.
"Sam bowled really well - he was on a hat-trick at one stage and nearly got it,'' Yates said.
Taree United captain Josh Ferris said earlier in the week it appeared seven or eight regular T1 players would be making the trip to the Avon Valley. He expects the club would again look to the junior ranks to fill the vacancies. Under 17 player Zane Hopkins made his T1 debut in the loss to Wingham and scored a handy 14.
Ferris said his side's batting was poor against Wingham, when they made 6/133 from 40 overs.
"Even when you bat badly you should make 150 to 160,'' he said.
