Manning River Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Gloucester aim for an unbeaten record at home

MM
By Mick McDonald
October 27 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Veteran Taree United batter Lawrie Weeks hits out during the clash against Wingham at Chatham Park. United plays Gloucester at Gloucester on Saturday.
Veteran Taree United batter Lawrie Weeks hits out during the clash against Wingham at Chatham Park. United plays Gloucester at Gloucester on Saturday.

GLOUCESTER captain Ryan Yates' challenge to his side to win all home games in this season's Manning T1 cricket competition faces a stern test on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.