Harrington Waters Golf Club a finalist in state award

By Staff Reporters
October 26 2023 - 4:00pm
Harrington Waters hosts the Australian Over 80s Championship each year.
HARRINGTON Waters Golf Club is a contender in the Club of the Year division at the New South Wales Golf Industry Awards.

