HARRINGTON Waters Golf Club is a contender in the Club of the Year division at the New South Wales Golf Industry Awards.
In the category of Country Club of the Year, Harrington Waters, Club Catalina Country Club, Rich River Golf Club, Charlestown Golf Club and Nelson Bay Golf Club all received recognition.
Harrington Waters Golf Club has been rated as one of the greatest nine-hole courses in Australia. It's a challenging and beautifully laid out golf course, known for its impressive fairways, conditioning, fast greens and picturesque wetlands and waterways.
The club's junior program is offered at no cost and is experiencing notable growth, with a higher number of girls participating, largely attributed to its association with the Australian Girls Foundation scholarship program.
The club annually hosts the Australian Over 80 Championships, attracting participants from as far north as Harvey Bay, as far south as Traralgon, and even from Toowoomba in the west.
The club highly values its volunteers, as it operates without paid positions for roles such as president, treasurer, secretary, or captain. These volunteers play a vital role in fostering community involvement by providing support to local clubs and facilities.
The New South Wales Golf Industry Awards will take place on November 6 at the Crown Barangaroo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.