RSL sub-branches within the Lower North Coast District have represented strongly at this year's RSL NSW Annual Congress in Newcastle with a number of them receiving awards.
Nabiac was presented the RSL NSW Sub-branch of the year award with Wingham named second at the event held at the Newcastle Convention and Exhibition Centre from October 22 to 24. Wingham was also awarded the Sports and Recreation Challenge Cup.
Old Bar Beach was not to be left out, placing third in the Lady Woodward Cup for best sub-branch auxiliary.
The three award winners were chosen from a pool of 320 sub-branches across the state, and recognise how those within the Lower North Coast District are leading the way in caring for veterans and their families.
Wingham RSL Sub-branch secretary, Leonie Gilford said the award was an acknowledgement of the work done for the veteran community in the area.
"We're only a very small sub-branch and we work incredibly hard to try and appeal to particularly younger veterans, and we feel as though we're on the right track," Leonie said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.