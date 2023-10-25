Visitors and locals will be able to get a different perspective of Forster-Tuncurry with the introduction of shared e-scooters (electric scooter) on a 12-month trial.
Riders 16 years and older will be able to hop on a shared e-scooter in the trial zone, an area that links the foreshore with shops, holiday parks, tourist attractions and the Tuncurry TAFE campus simply by downloading the Bird's app.
Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world.
Geofencing technology can control where e-scooters are ridden and how fast they can travel.
To ensure bikes are not dumped across the region riders receive a discount when they park their e-scooter in a designated parking zone.
E-scooters will not be permitted on footpaths.
Announcing the trial at Yalawanyi Ganya in south Taree on Monday morning, October 23, mayor Claire Pontin said council was excited to be hosting the trial in the Mid-Coast.
"It's a great opportunity for local residents and visitors to try out a new way of getting around Forster-Tuncurry," Cr Pontin said.
Forster-Tuncurry is the fourth council nominated e-scooter trial site in NSW along with Lake Macquarie, Armidale and Wollongong.
Currently, only e-scooters provided through a shared scheme are permitted for use in approved trial areas, privately owned e-scooters cannot be used in public areas.
This Sunday, October 29 Bird will host a safety workshop for the community to learn about e-scooters in the Breese Parade, Forster (former council chambers) car park from 10am-1pm.
Bookings are not required.
"The team at Bird are thrilled to be collaborating with MidCoast Council in trialling additional, sustainable transit options for the Forster-Tuncurry community," Bird head of government partnerships, Deevya Desai said.
"Safety and equitable access to transport are extremely important to Bird and we are committed to delivering on these shared goals through innovative, tailored services."
For a map of the Forster-Tuncurry e-scooter shared scheme trial area and to find out more about the trial visit: https://www.transport.nsw.gov.au/roadsafety/road-users/e-scooters
