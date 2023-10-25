The Mount George general store has suffered extensive damage following a fire that occurred during the early hours of Tuesday, October 24.
Fire and Rescue NSW and Rural Fire Service (RFS) attended the blaze after being alerted at about 1:30am on Tuesday, with a total of seven trucks being utilised in the operation.
Police and ambulance crews were also dispatched to the scene.
Upon arrival, personnel discovered the roof of the building alight which was subsequently brought under control.
No one was injured in the fire which is currently under investigation.
In other news for the RFS, National Parks and Wildlife Service personnel have worked overnight with RFS crews to conduct back-burning on a fire at Darawank.
The fire is currently contained, however RFS crews remain on site with a southerly change expected mid to late Wednesday morning posing further threat.
The anticipated "gusty" winds from the change are likely to push smoke into the Black Head area.
