Wingham's Anika Green named in Illawarra Steelers Tarsha Gale Cup train-on squad

By Mick McDonald
October 27 2023 - 4:00am
Anika Green has been named in the Illawarra Steelers Tarsha Gale (under 19) train-on squad.
WINGHAM'S Anika Green begins a journey this weekend that she hopes will lead her to a club in the NRLW.

