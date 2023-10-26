WINGHAM'S Anika Green begins a journey this weekend that she hopes will lead her to a club in the NRLW.
Anika, 17, has been named in the Illawarra Steelers Tarsha Gale Cup (under 19s) train-on squad. She's relocating to Wollongong on Sunday to meet training commitments with the Steelers, with the aim of making the final 20 to play in competition to kickoff early in 2024.
Anika is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner for this week, earning a $50 open order at Iguana.
"Playing in the NRLW has been my dream since I first started playing footy when I was 14,'' Anika said.
The Gale Cup is a stepping stone for the NRLW.
Anika plays for Wingham in the Mid North Coast women's league competition along with the Wingahm league tag side. Last year she was selected as a dummy half for the North Coast under 17s side and from there was contacted by the Steelers.
"I played a trial and received an e-mail a few days later to say I was in the squad. Now full steam ahead, I'm moving there and I'll go to uni next year at Wollongong,'' she said.
"I'm really excited, this is a great opportunity.''
Anika was introduced to rugby league when her sister started playing league tag for the Tigers.
"Until then I was a dancer,'' she said.
"But I thought I'd give league tag a go... I always liked running around.''
When she was 14 a league side was formed in Wingham and Anika signed-on.
It's all about hard work and I think I have a good work ethic for things I want to do.- Anika Green
"I just fell in love with it straight away,'' she said.
"I get to let off steam and I love the adrenaline. And I love hanging out with my team-mates, it's almost like a second family and I really like that.''
The Steelers will play trial games in December/January and performances here will determine the final cup squad. There are 27 hopefuls and this will be whittled down to 20 for the Gale Cup competition-proper.
"I reckon if I train hard and apply myself I'll have a pretty good chance of making the 20,'' Anika said.
"It's all about hard work and I think I have a good work ethic for things I want to do. I'm going to give it my best, anyway.''
She'll be eligible for the Gale Cup for the next three years, so if she misses out in 2024 there will be other opportunities. But she's determined to make the cut next year.
The competition runs from early February to mid-May. Anika hasn't yet decided what she'll do when it's finished, assuming she makes the squad. "I'll either come home and play for the Tigers or play for a club in Wollongong,'' she said.
