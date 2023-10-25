From all reports it looks like the 2024 Kindergarten students are getting excited about going to 'big school" next year as the parent information session along with their children's carers went off very well.
The next days set down to introduce the little ones to what is ahead will be held Thursday, November 2 from 9.30am to 11.30am with a second session planned for Friday, November 17 from 9.30am to 1.20pm.
Some good news for those parents working with Active OOSH providing vacation care this Christmas/New Year holiday break with activities and excursion planned. For further details please contact Active OOSH 02 6554 8905 or email admin@activeoosh.com.au.
Last Monday morning, the Years 5 and 6 students headed off early for their Great Aussie Bush Camp excursion to Tea Gardens. I am sure everyone will have had a good time and lots of stories to tell when they return.
Stage 2 excursion will head off on Friday, October 27 to Oakvale Wildlife Park with the coach heading off at 8am sharp to return 4.30pm.
Another fun day planned for Year 6 will be held on Wednesday, November 15.
School these days is certainly different from when I was a primary school age student at Nabiac Public School back in mid 1950s.
Wizzy Water Drop will be visiting on Friday, during what has been called "Water Week", to speak to Kinder-Year 2 students during the morning.
Members of the Tinonee Historical Society are looking at holding another garage sale, but on a smaller scale than that of the one held earlier this month, in conjunction with the Garage Sale Trail organised by MidCoast Council.
They have planned it for the second weekend which is November 18-19, so don't forget to come and see what they have in the way of a bargain.
The society has had word of their success in receiving two grants, to assist with the storage and preservation of their artefacts and also to assist with operations, both from Museum and Galleries.
Unfortunately hubby John's birthday was only a small one but he still had a good time with phone calls and birthday wishes from daughter Fiona and son Andrew and his family, and his brothers and sisters. A few drinks with several friends followed by lunch together rounded off his day. It didn't pass without some celebration for him to remember his 72nd birthday.
