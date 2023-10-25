Manning River Times
Home/News

News from the Tinonee community

By Pam Muxlow
October 26 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tinonee Historical Society will hold a garage sale as part of the Garage Sale Trail on November 18 and 19.
Tinonee Historical Society will hold a garage sale as part of the Garage Sale Trail on November 18 and 19.

From all reports it looks like the 2024 Kindergarten students are getting excited about going to 'big school" next year as the parent information session along with their children's carers went off very well.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.