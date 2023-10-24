Manning River Times
Old Bar RSL Sub-branch auxiliary recognised at Government House afternoon tea

By Ian Dimmock
Updated October 26 2023 - 11:45am, first published October 25 2023 - 10:00am
Vickie Jackson, Teresa and Jeff Early at Government House. Picture supplied.
Two members of the Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch Auxiliary, Teresa Earley and Vickie Jackson, along with sub-branch president, Jeff Early, represented the sub-branch at an afternoon tea at Government House, Sydney for RSL NSW Auxiliary.

