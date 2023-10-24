Two members of the Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch Auxiliary, Teresa Earley and Vickie Jackson, along with sub-branch president, Jeff Early, represented the sub-branch at an afternoon tea at Government House, Sydney for RSL NSW Auxiliary.
Gold badges were presented to five dedicated and hard working auxiliary members from around the state.
Jeff, Teresa and Vickie enjoyed a drinks and canapés overlooking the harbour in beautiful Government House. It gave them a chance to catch up with Ray and Pauline James, RSL NSW president and RSL NSW Auxiliary coordinator respectively as well as other auxiliary members from around the state.
To top off this event, the auxiliary was awarded third place (out of 322) for the Lady Woodward Cup. What an amazing effort!
The Lady Woodward Cup is awarded to the RSL Auxiliary that achieves the highest score across the three categories, fundraising, supporting the local veteran community and engaging with the local community.
The Old Bar Auxiliary work in welfare, raise money, work to help run the sub-branch, help with commemorative events and much more.
But there is wonderful support from Old Bar businesses to make this possible for the women and men who make up the auxiliary - Coles, Old Bar; The Tav, Old Bar; The Gourmet Butcher, Old Bar; Club Old Bar; Old Bar Pharmacy; Boogie Woogie Beach House and Flow Bar; Old Bar Village Cafe; Old Bar Cellars; Lauders Real Estate Old Bar; L J Hooker Old Bar Beach; Steve Collins; Sai Thai Table and Tea; Old Bar Bakery and Metro Old Bar. What an absolutely amazing sub-branch and community.
The members of Old Bar Social Bridge club enjoyed their annual picnic at Old Bar Beach Park last week.
They met a new challenge by learning to play the Swedish game of Finska. Don't know the game? Call in and see us at Club Old Bar and we can show you the ropes!
The club holds several social events during the year when members can get to know each other better.
Every Wednesday and Friday afternoon of card playing is punctuated with a lengthy afternoon tea for members to catch up on all the gossip and at the end of the day many gather for a social beverage or two. Anyone interested in joining the club can contact Jill on 0407 733 537.
(Photos Jill Bicknell: 1. Members of Old Bar Social Bridge Club learn to play the game of 'Finska'. Others, Bridge Club picnic.)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.