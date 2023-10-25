Manning River Times
Chris Lenkic smashes record in Beach to Brother marathon

By Mick McDonald
Updated October 26 2023 - 11:26am, first published October 25 2023 - 12:00pm
Chris Lenkic (right) after his win in the Beach to Brother Marathon achieved in record time. Photo Rob Lloyd, Sportive Media.
HALLIDAY'S Point's Chris Lenkic smashed the course record when scoring a clear win in the Beach to Brother marathon run held in humid conditions at Port Macquarie.

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

