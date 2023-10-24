Local recreational anglers from OzFish are inviting community members to join them in sampling for water quality at Browns Creek.
Members from OzFish Manning River Chapter are holding testing days on Thursday, October 26 and Thursday, November 30, as part of the RiverWatch program on the Manning River, headed by MidCoast Council in partnership with community groups and interested parties.
Water sampling for RiverWatch has already been completed at Coopernook Boat Ramp and Cattai Wetlands by Wingham's Aus Eco Solutions.
The Brown's Creek sampling complements the testing already undertaken.
"This project [at Brown's Creek] was initiated after speaking with local recreational anglers, hearing their concern over water quality, which then led to them asking how they can become involved with water quality sampling." Taylah Kirk from OzFish said.
"They've noticed a massive change in the last few years so they wanted to know exactly what the water quality is and how they can be part of the solutions to improve it."
OzFish contacted catchment officer Sally Stutsel from MidCoast Council, Brown's Creek was identified as an area needing water quality data collected, and OzFish offered to roll up their sleeves.
"It's exciting because we've never done anything like this for the Manning and it's totally driven from recreational fishers," Taylah said.
The testing has a focus on how temperature, pH levels, salinity and turbidity (clarity) affect fish and other aquatic species living in Brown's Creek and the Manning River estuary.
"The collected data will be shared with MidCoast Council and uploaded to the national Waterwatch database which will be used to effectively manage our waterways into the future," Taylah said.
If you would like to know more about the project or get involved become a member of OzFish at www.ozfish.org.au or phone 1800 431 308. All training is provided on the day.
This event is funded by the NSW Recreational Fishing Trust and supported by MidCoast Council and Into the Wild adventures, with support from BCF - Boating, Camping, Fishing.
