Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

OzFish Manning River Chapter volunteers taking part in Riverwatch at Browns Creek

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
Updated October 26 2023 - 11:36am, first published October 24 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An OzFish member with a volunteer water sampler. Picture supplied.
An OzFish member with a volunteer water sampler. Picture supplied.

Local recreational anglers from OzFish are inviting community members to join them in sampling for water quality at Browns Creek.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julia Driscoll

Julia Driscoll

Journalist

Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.