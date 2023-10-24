An enterprising Taree business owner has found a way to expand her operation while helping local artists and disability service providers alike.
Nadia Zarb, owner of Nadia's Art Gallery and Gifts, has converted previously unused rooms within her building into a "pop-up" space which she offers on short term rentals for art exhibitions, retail businesses, and anyone needing a dynamic space in which to exhibit their creations and wares.
"There's a lot of artists wanting to exhibit as well as people stuck with stock and doing it tough, so there was just a need for it," Nadia said.
Since opening in mid September, the pop-up space has been inundated with inquiries, so much so that it is now booked solid until the end of the year.
However, as an artist herself with more than her share of a social conscience, Nadia has provided the space to a number of support agencies free of charge.
Following on from last week's Grand Annual Exhibition from Northcott Disability Services, this week sees the annual Brushes with Life art exhibition, presented by mental health support provider, Flourish Australia.
Described as "a celebration of hopes and dreams and good mental health", the exhibition officially opens Tuesday October 24 before concluding on Friday, October 27.
Brushes with Life has been running for more than 10 years and represents a collection of work by people with a lived experience of mental health issues. This includes families, friends, carers, along with those directly suffering mental health issues themselves.
It's wonderful to have a place where you can display and sell your work, or even just to get it out there.- Local artist and business owner, Nadia Zarb
This year's exhibition will see the work of about 40 different artists who have created more than 120 different artworks in various mediums.
While the artworks may not always be an expression of the artist's challenges with mental health, the creative process of producing the work is generally seen as a positive factor for those involved.
"For some it's a reflection, for others it's more the process of producing art which is beneficial," Flourish Australia mental health worker, Amanda Ellis said.
One such artist who typifies this principle is Rochelle Humphries. Rochelle has struggled with mental health issues throughout her life but rediscovered her passion for art after seeing work created as part of the Brushes with Life group.
"It's been a positive outlet as a lot of my life I haven't been able to express myself with words," Rochelle said.
"Just having something that starts off as a blank canvas and seeing my vision come to life and something that I'm proud of is a positive thing in itself, along with expressing myself."
Brushes With Life can be viewed at Nadia's Art Gallery and Gifts, 215 Victoria Street Taree, Tuesday to Thursday from 9-4, and Friday 9-2.
