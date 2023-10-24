Manning River Times
RK
By Rick Kernick
Updated October 26 2023 - 10:47am, first published October 24 2023 - 4:00pm
'Wading Through Mud' by Rochelle Humphries on display in the Brushes With Life exhibition at Nadia's Art Gallery and Gifts. Picture by Rick Kernick.
An enterprising Taree business owner has found a way to expand her operation while helping local artists and disability service providers alike.

