Man flown from Bretti to Royal North Shore suffering burns

The Westpac Royal Helicopter was called by NSW Ambulance to Bretti, near Gloucester, on Saturday afternoon, October 21.
A man in his 40s was treated by paramedics and the WRHS critical care team for burns, before being flown to Royal North Shore Hospital in Sydney.
A bush fire is currently burning at Bretti, and is currently being controlled by the NSW Rural Fire Service. As of Monday morning, October 23, a total of 1142 hectares had been burnt.
The RFS 737 large air tanker "Marie Bashir" was used to drop retardant on the fire.
People camping at Bretti were relocated on Sunday morning.
As of 9am, Monday, October 23, 53 fires were burning across NSW with 19 of them yet to be contained.
