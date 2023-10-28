The purist would be horrified at the news that the days of the rumble of the big 1800cc Harley motors or the scream of the Japanese fours are numbered.
But as oil runs out and more electric bikes appear, this almost certainly is going to be the case.
One of my regular contributors to Road Ramblings radio program is Tobin Page from the Australian Electric Motor Company. They import and sell a huge range of electric bike and scooters, have a look at their website.
Last year Ed Darmanin, a retired electrical engineer from Sydney, made an awesome 8500 kilometre journey crossing the country on an electric motorcycle. The first leg of his journey was from Sydney to Cape Tribulation in Far North Queensland and back. His next trip was 4500km from Perth to Sydney crossing the Nullabor Plains.
The bike Ed was riding was a Harley Davidson Livewire. The 2022 model has a 15.5 kWh battery with a top speed of 175 km/h with a motor that will give you about 105hp. The riding range on the Livewire ranges between 110 km of highway riding and 250 km of city riding.
The electric car/motorcycle is the way of the future, whether we like it or not.
