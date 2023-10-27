Manning River Times
Manning Regional Art Gallery exhibition opening October 2023

October 27 2023 - 4:00pm
The official opening of the two current exhibitions on show at the Manning Regional Art Gallery was "very powerful", says Joedie Lawler, one of the artists whose work is being exhibited.

