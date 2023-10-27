The official opening of the two current exhibitions on show at the Manning Regional Art Gallery was "very powerful", says Joedie Lawler, one of the artists whose work is being exhibited.
Yvette and Peter Hugill's joint exhibition, From the Ground Up, is a combination of Yvette's artworks and Peter's ceramics.
Nyaaga migangguwa butjungguwa - Looking through a cultural lens, is Biripi artist Joedie Lawler's latest collection of work.
The official opening started differently to most, with a small group from the Biripi Dancers, including Joedie herself, performing outside, "dodging the bindies" Joedie said, with her cousin, Hope Labutis-Mays, singing.
Inside, Joedie was visibly emotional as she took the microphone to talk about her exhibition.
In 2021, Joedie lost both her mother, Aunty Pam Saunders, and her brother, Jay Davis. Joedie says it is only through her strong connection to culture and being connected spiritually to her ancestors she has been able to start healing from the losses.
"Over the last two years, there's moments and experiences that I've had through dreaming that have helped me accept the things I can't change and that's the loss of my brother and my mum," Joedie explains.
Over the last two years, there's moments and experiences that I've had through dreaming that have helped me accept the things I can't change and that's the loss of my brother and my mum.- Biripi artist, Joedie Lawler
"The whole exhibition paints that journey from when they were with us, and we lost them and the moments we lost them, and the moments of dreaming in between; moments when we almost lost Jay where he actually died and then came back, and the things that he saw when he crossed over and came back as well, are all part of the exhibition.
"And just my journey with my broken heart, and in mending my heart and soul and accepting the loss, but also getting my own strength back.
"So my exhibition is about that journey to where my connection to country as a woman in Biripi, we call it our connection as Winmara women, from the mountains.
"It's been very emotional and powerful."
Joedie's artworks hanging on the walls at the gallery have the ability to also reach deep into the viewers.
"One of the things I found really hard was seeing other people's emotions in the moment of reading my stories [next to the paintings]," Joedie says, adding that she saw people crying as they were viewing and reading them.
"I didn't realise until I saw that how powerful the exhibition is."
Nyaaga migangguwa butjungguwa - Looking through a cultural lens and From the Ground Up are on show at the Manning Regional Art Gallery until December 3.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.