Harrington Crowdy Marine Rescue open day a 'huge success'

The Marine Rescue Crowdy Harrington held an Open Day at their headquarters on Saturday, October 21 was hailed a "huge success".
The day included the organisation's crew trainees doing their practice in Sea Survival. This involves being in the water fully clothed, swimming 200 metres to an inflatable life raft, and then turning the life raft up the right way and climbing aboard.
There was also a demonstration of how to light flares.
The headquarters were open to the public for tours and talks. The public relations trailer was also available to anyone seeking questions to answers, and giving out information.
A sausage sizzle helped fill hungry tummies for a gold coin donation.
"Marine Rescue is a not-for-profit organisation and we rely heavily on fundraising to stay afloat and save lives on the water," Lauren Newell from Marine Rescue Crowdy Harrington said.
