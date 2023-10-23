Manning River Times
Harrington Crowdy Marine Rescue open day a 'huge success'

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 26 2023 - 11:32am, first published October 24 2023 - 10:00am
Marine Rescue Harrington Crowdy trainees practising Sea Survival. Picture supplied.
The Marine Rescue Crowdy Harrington held an Open Day at their headquarters on Saturday, October 21 was hailed a "huge success".

