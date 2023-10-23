Lucky 21 for Hannam Vale Open Gardens

You'd think a high of 39.3 degrees heat would keep people indoors rather than traipsing around looking at gardens, but that was not the case for the 2023 Hannam Vale Open Gardens.
"It was a massive day; it gets bigger each year," said organiser Anne Campbell-Cross.
"It was our 21st year of holding open gardens, so we thought it must be a lucky year."
"Lucky" indeed - Anne estimates they raised $10,000 on the day, held on Sunday, October 22, $4000 more than the previous year.
Six gardens, 40 market stalls at the Hannam Vale Recreation Reserve, a bush cafe run by the school P&C and kids, and a barbecue manned by the local Rural Fire Service brigade, were all kept busy all day long.
"We probably had about 18 to 20 people in the garden at any one time. And that was across six different gardens," Anne said.
"It was a very successful day; everything just went superbly. There was one traffic jam at one garden, which we straightened out after about half an hour but beyond that, everything went really brilliantly!".
The money raised from the Open Gardens day goes toward the maintenance and ongoing developments at the Hannam Vale Recreation Reserve.
