Manning River Times
Home/News

UNSW Sydney study shows recovery lags in most severely burnt Black Summer bushfire areas

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 23 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 12:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hillville fire in November 2019. Ridges in Kiwarrak State Forest that were burnt in the Black Summer bushfires still have not recovered. Picture by Scott Calvin.
Hillville fire in November 2019. Ridges in Kiwarrak State Forest that were burnt in the Black Summer bushfires still have not recovered. Picture by Scott Calvin.

The Black Summer bushfires in 2019-2020 burnt an unprecedented area of more than five million hectares of eastern Australia, with severe economic, environmental, and human impacts. Now, a study conducted by UNSW Sydney researchers shows plant and animal life has struggled to rebound in locations subjected to the most severe fires.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.