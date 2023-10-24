Opening batter Ben Scowen then held the Wingham run chase together. He top scored witb 74 and was the eighth batter dismissed. Scowen faced 96 deliveries and hit two sixes and six boundaries. He scored more than the rest of the batters combined. Still Wingham looked to be cruising at 5/100 when Tash Abbott claimed Anish vinju Arulmony for a duck. Then there was a minor collapse and when Scowen was dismissed Wingham was 8/120 with still some work to do. Jackson Barry was stumped by Murray McCartney off Ricky Campbell leaving Wingham at 9/123, however Steve Allwood then partnered Jaimee-Lee Woolfe to steer the side to victory.

