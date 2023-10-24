ON a day when bowlers dominated Wingham scored a one wicket win over Taree United in a Manning T1 cricket thriller at Chatham Park.
United won the toss, elected to bowl but struggled to 6/133 from their 40 overs, a figure captain Josh Ferris said wasn't good enough.
"Even when you bat badly you should make 150 or 160,'' he said.
"The wicket was a bit underdone, but it wasn't swinging around or zipping about - there were no demons in it. At the drinks breal we only had 44 on the board, so that told the story.''
United was reeling at 5/46 before youngster Zane Hopkins (14) and veteran Lawrie Weeks (25) took the score to 71. Ferris came in when Hopkins was dismissed and smashed a quick and unbeaten 42, hitting five boundaries on the way to help bump the score to 133.
The Wingham bowlers were economical and shared the spoils. Dave Rees did the early damage and finished with 2/20 while Jackson Barry took 2/16.
Opening batter Ben Scowen then held the Wingham run chase together. He top scored witb 74 and was the eighth batter dismissed. Scowen faced 96 deliveries and hit two sixes and six boundaries. He scored more than the rest of the batters combined. Still Wingham looked to be cruising at 5/100 when Tash Abbott claimed Anish vinju Arulmony for a duck. Then there was a minor collapse and when Scowen was dismissed Wingham was 8/120 with still some work to do. Jackson Barry was stumped by Murray McCartney off Ricky Campbell leaving Wingham at 9/123, however Steve Allwood then partnered Jaimee-Lee Woolfe to steer the side to victory.
Allwood made 6 and Woolfe 2.
"In the end we probably should have won, but we didn't deserve to,'' Ferris said.
Abbot again bowled well for United, claiming 3/14 while Campbell deserved better than his 1/21 suggests. Tom Burley took 2/18.
United make the trip to Gloucester next Saturday to face the Bushmen while Wingham meet the struggling Great Lakes.
"At this stage we'll have seven or eight regular first graders going over, but we'll have a full side,'' Ferris said.
GLOUCESTER captain Ryan Yates has challenged his side to remain unbeaten at home in this season's Manning T1 cricket competition.
The Bushmen scored a comfortable win over Great Lakes in the round two game played at Gloucester.
"The boys went really well,'' Yates said. "We came back after getting a bit of a touch up in the first week and it was a good confidence boost.''
Yates won the toss and elected to bat. "I thought we would try and get some runs on the board and go from there,'' he said.
Yates said it was disappointing that no batter cashed in after a number made promising starts. Openers Landon Blissett (26) and Johny Cornelius (25) put on 51 while Yates made 29 from just 24 balls, hitting six boundaries. Jye Barkwill and Rhys Summerville put on an invaluable 43 before Summerville was the seventh batter dismissed. He made 27 while Barkwill was not out on 26.
"Rhys batted really well,'' Yates said.
"At the drinks break I told them to make sure we batted the 40 overs. It was pretty warm and we wanted to make Great Lakes stand out there for as long as possible.
"Rhys started teeing off towards the end and got some quick runs.''
The Bushmen made 7/163 and Yates was sure that would be enough.
"The wicket was a bit two paced and I was confident our bowlers could do the job,'' he said.
Yates said Sam Collie was the pick of his bowlers. Collie finished with 2/8 from four overs as Gloucester restricted Great Lakes to 131 from 34 overs.
"Sam bowled really well - he was on a hat-trick at one stage and nearly got it,'' Yates said.
Collie and Summerville both play under 17s for Gloucester and Yates said they show great promise. The reliable Barkwill finished with 2/22 while Summerville capped a strong game by taking 2/43 although he was the most expensive of the bowlers.
All four T1 sides are guaranteed a finals berth this season, however, Yates said the Bushmen will target a top two finish. He said winning every home game will make this achievable.
Gloucester hosts premiers Taree United on Saturday with Great Lakes taking on Wingham.
