Wingham's three-peat in annual bowls challenge against Taree

By Mick McDonald
October 23 2023 - 12:00pm
WINGHAM Old Boys staged a second half comeback to retain the Bridgey's Sports Power trophy in the annual bowls clash against Taree Old Boys, played this year at Wingham Sporties.

