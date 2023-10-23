WINGHAM Old Boys staged a second half comeback to retain the Bridgey's Sports Power trophy in the annual bowls clash against Taree Old Boys, played this year at Wingham Sporties.
It was a close run thing. The tenacious Taree side, decimated by unavailability, injury and gout, limped into the struggle hoping to at least be competitive. They were up against a super confident and highly motivated Wingham side, determined to create challenge history by claiming a third successive victory.
It was a warm day in Tiger Town and players from both sides made sure they were adequately hydrated for the contest. By halftime Taree spin doctor Garry V. Betts was giving a rousing rendition of "The Impossible Dream" as his side raced to an unlikely lead. His Wingham counterpart, Wayne Goward remained calm amid the unfolding crisis, assuring his players that they could and would prevail.
Unfortunately overall victory was an impossible dream with the home side prevailing by solid margin. There were some Trumpian-like calls from the Taree camp insisting on a recount, however, the result will stand. The Tigers remain unbeaten at home and will head to Taree next October looking for a fourth successive victory.
Betts remains devastated by the loss. He also supports South Sydney, so he should be accustomed to defeat, however, he said this one cut deep.
"So close,'' he muttered.
"We had them. Unfortunately, we couldn't finish them off. We were beaten but unbowed."
However, he added that Taree blooded a number of rookies this year.
"They rose to the occasion magnificently and will be better for the experience,'' he said.
"We will win next year. Of that I'm confident.''
Goward said the Tigers have started to plan for 2024 already.
"We've achieved the three-peat,'' he said.
"Now we want four. We showed last year that we can win in Taree. Winning away from home will be another challenge and we'll be ready.''
