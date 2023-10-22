Council employees are on the move

In the 14 months to September 30, 263 full, part-time or fixed term employees left MidCoast Council.
The information was supplied by general manager, Adrian Panuccio in response to a question from councillor Peter Epov who asked how many full-time, part-time and temporary staff had left council in the period between July 1, 2022 and September 30, 2023.
The question with notice follows a similar one earlier this year, put forward by Cr Epov who asked what was the full-time equivalent figure for employees at March 31 2023.
Council's full time equivalent employees as at March 31, 2023 was 890.9.
Cr Epov also inquired about how many staff (and the percentage) have left- and/or were in the process of leaving - council in the period between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.