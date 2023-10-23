Musicians Alive! Manning Valley U3A celebrates end of year

The musicians and singers from the Manning Valley U3A invite the public to join them at their end of year concert.
The concert is being held at Taree Uniting Church on Friday, December 8 from 10am to 12pm, and will feature the musicians and singers of U3A, with much loved favourites as well as singers and performers brave enough to sing in other languages.
"At Manning Valley U3A we have been honoured to have excellent leaders for our various groups throughout this year, and the concert will include songs from Germany and Italy, as well as excerpts from the Tim Rice musical Joseph and his Technicolor Dreamcoat," Manning Valley U3A vice president, Heather McLaughlin said.
"The ukulele groups always give a lively performance, with a range of songs and colourful outfits, and we will also have fiddles, recorders and more.
"I'm looking forward to welcoming all members of the Manning Valley community who are interested in listening to our performance; they may even be encouraged to sing along at some point!"
Recently Manning Valley U3A held its much loved OBE Award lunch (that's "over Bloody Eighties") at Club Taree, with 29 senior members in attendance.
Heather awarded the certificates of achievement and said, "We are so proud of our U3A members who are both active learners in our many courses, as well as course ;eaders".
Manning Valley U3A is a voluntary organisation providing learning for life for seniors.
The next enrolment days are in late January 2024.
"Watch this space for details on the courses and information on how to join us," Heather said.
For more information see go to www.manningvalley.u3anet.org.au.
