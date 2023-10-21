Keep a detailed and up to date property inventory. Be sure to record any serial numbers and/or identifying markers or unique characteristics of the property.

Ensure trees and shrubs can't be used as hiding places, security lights cover main areas around premises, fences are sturdy and gates have keylocks.

Sheds or external storage areas have keylocks and make sure your tools, gardening equipment, ladders are locked away

Secure your letter boxes and adopt safer methods of parcel delivery

Ensure vehicles are always locked, no items of value are left in vehicles (or are not visible if they must be), garage remotes are secured or removed from the vehicle

Stop car thefts before they happen. Don't leave garage remotes in your car - try keeping it on your keyring instead so you can keep an eye on it at all times

Store car keys out of view from external doors and windows, and don't leave your keys in obvious places such as key hooks or in a bowl near the door.