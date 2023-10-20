Manning River Times
Dr Gillespie opposes offshore wind farm proposal for Port Stephens

October 20 2023 - 3:00pm
Port Stephens anti-wind farm organiser, Troy Radford with Member for Lyne, David Gillespie. Picture supplied.
Port Stephens anti-wind farm organiser, Troy Radford with Member for Lyne, David Gillespie. Picture supplied.

Wind farms are not the solution for retiring baseload generators, Member for Lyne, David Gillespie claims.

