Wind farms are not the solution for retiring baseload generators, Member for Lyne, David Gillespie claims.
Sharing his opposition to a proposed offshore wind farm in Port Stephens, Dr Gillespie said they would increase grid instability, destroy the environment and result in an increase in electricity costs.
He said this trillion dollar-plus energy plan was something the country could not afford.
Dr Gillespie recently joined close to 2000 people, and addressed an anti-wind farm rally in Port Stephens.
"I can assure all of the people who have expressed their concerns about this project that I am absolutely opposed to this development which will have a significant negative impact on our region and the people of Australia," Dr Gillespie said.
Both locally and in many locations where these developments have been proposed, communities continue to oppose them for many good and practical reasons, and it is extremely disappointing the lack of consultation in the preparation of these projects, he said.
He believed the Port Stephens project would pose a serious navigational risk for local and international shipping and boating, as well as the wind farms during storms and tempest.
The feasibility studies and the eventual project would detrimentally impact whale and dolphin (cetacean) acoustics, migration and pod behaviour, while marine bird life would suffer like they have on land-based wind farms, he said.
On land, the significant environmental and aesthetic impact will be felt with the connecting, high-voltage grid, which is likely to travel through the pristine Great Lakes and Myall Coast native bush, environmental and agricultural land.- David Gillespie
Dr Gillespie said there would be enormous financial cost on the multi-million dollar local commercial fishing industry, commercial freighters, blue water and the tourism economy.
"On land, the significant environmental and aesthetic impact will be felt with the connecting, high-voltage grid, which is likely to travel through the pristine Great Lakes and Myall Coast native bush, environmental and agricultural land.
"This will have a very significant cost, which electricity payers will subsidise through higher grid and electricity prices.
"The whole proposal is outrageously uneconomic and relies on subsidies via Large Scale Renewable Energy Certificates, which you pay on your rising electricity bills."
He said new baseload replacement power was urgently required to create 28,000 kilometres of new power lines through the countryside.
The landscape would resemble an industrial park of wind turbines and solar panels.
"Communities have no problem with solar panels on buildings to generate additional power for households and businesses.
"However, this trillion dollar-plus energy plan is something we simply cannot afford."
Dr Gillespie said existing power stations should be maintained until they can be replaced by new zero-emission nuclear technology.
As coal-fired power plants are retired, they could be replaced at those sites with modern modular nuclear power plants which can be plugged into the existing grid which will avoid the economic an environmental mess the federal government will create if they continue to pursue their 100 per cent renewable agenda, Dr Gillespie said.
"I will be continuing to raise this matter in parliament and do all I can to stop it and I am encouraging everyone in the community to hold all federal and state Labor ministers and MPs, Greens and Independents to account for their failure to listen and apply simple commonsense."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.