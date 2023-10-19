This weekend - it's for the birds

It's time to get twitching. The Great Aussie Bird Count is on.
Actually, twitching is the wrong term. Twitching means "the pursuit of a previously located rare bird." The Great Aussie Bird Count is about finding out what birds are prevalent in your back yard.
Last year, more than 3.9 million birds of 620 species were counted, and it will be no surprise to find the rainbow lorikeet ruled supreme, with the rest of the top 10 being the sulphur crested cockatoo, galah, house sparrow, welcome swallow, silver gull, red wattlebird and Australian white ibis.
The major mover and shaker in 2022 was the New Holland honeyeater, which leapt up four spots, to 11th place.
Last year also saw the highest numbers of eastern koels in every state where it occurs - and counters didn't even have to go outside to know a koel was there as its loud and distinctive coo-ee call is easily heard.
Over the past five years, the koel has jumped more than 100 places in Victoria and 60 places in Canberra - "quite remarkable for a species that was a rarity there just 20 years ago," said Birdlife Australia's Sean Dooley.
Find out how your favourite bird faired HERE
One of Australia's greatest citizen science initiatives, the count asks people to step outside to their favourite spot and spend just 20 minutes observing and counting the birds. Then you simply record your findings on the Aussie Bird Count app or the web form.
You can participate as many times as you like during the count period - be quick because the count ends tomorrow, October 22 - but each count must be for 20 minutes.
If you're unsure about bird identification, a built-in "bird-finder" tool is available to help you out.
One place I can highly recommend for bird watching is Cattai Wetlands, where black swans (pictured) and jabirus have been sited. There's also a bird hide. You can view our tour of this 'hidden gem' with a Manning River Times journalist HERE.
Happy hunting and have a great weekend,
Toni Bell
ACM Editor, Manning River Times
