Splash park adjustments ensure greater user safety

MidCoast Council has undertaken a handful of tweaks following a couple of unconfirmed minor incidents at the recently opened Tuncurry Splash Park.
With the popularity and number of visitors coming to enjoy the facility each day, we have made a few adjustments to enhance user safety in the water playground, a council spokesperson told the Great Lakes Advocate.
Instructional signage at both the top and bottom of the slides have been erected to inform users on correct slide use, while water flow has been reduced to minimise speeds and stopping distances
"We are currently working with the rubber tile suppliers with the intent of demarking a 'keep clear area' at the base of the slides."
To ensure the water playground is being used in a safe and courteous manner, park users are urged to observe and follow the instructional signage provided and be mindful of other patrons using the facility.
"We are thrilled to see what a huge hit the new water playground has been with the community since it's opening last month."
Built in accordance with Australian Standards, the facility caters for all ages and abilities.
The new amenities block also provides toilets and change facilities that cater for all ages and abilities.
Access to the water playground is free of charge and will remain open all year round, it is operational between 9am to 5pm daily.
"Features of the playground are also reflective of what we heard from the community when we previously engaged with them on what elements they wanted to see included in their water playground."
