Manning River Times
Tuncurry splash park 'tweaked' following unconfirmed safety incidents

By Staff Reporters
October 20 2023 - 12:00pm
Splash park adjustments ensure greater user safety
MidCoast Council has undertaken a handful of tweaks following a couple of unconfirmed minor incidents at the recently opened Tuncurry Splash Park.

