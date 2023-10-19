Manning River Times
Two new exhibitions at Manning Regional Art Gallery

By Staff Reporters
October 19 2023 - 3:00pm
Pottery by Peter Hugill, and paintings by Yvette Hugill and Joedie Lawler. Picture supplied.
Two new exhibitions, From the Ground Up and Nyaaga migangguwa butjungguwa - Looking through a cultural lens, are currently on show at Manning Regional Art Gallery

