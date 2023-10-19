Two new exhibitions at Manning Regional Art Gallery

Two new exhibitions, From the Ground Up and Nyaaga migangguwa butjungguwa - Looking through a cultural lens, are currently on show at Manning Regional Art Gallery
Well-known local artists, Yvette and Peter Hugill's latest collaboration From the Ground Up combines Yvette's painting with Peter's ceramics.
Nyaaga migangguwa butjungguwa - Looking through a cultural lens is new work by Biripi artist Joedie Lawler.
Joedie, in Nyaaga migangguwa butjungguwa, explores a very personal journey through loss, her strong connection with her culture and acceptance. This new body of work is a powerful statement, and a testament to the resilience of family and community connection.
From the Ground Up will take you on a journey from the earth up through grasses to the skies above.
Yvette's landscapes are inspired by light, shadows and patterns in the environment. The majority of her work is based on the local landscape. The artist also paints colourful still lifes that complement ceramic pieces Peter creates for her to decorate.
Peter has been working with clay since 2008. He uses a range of techniques to create homewares and decorative pieces.
Utilising materials from porcelain to stoneware and local clays, Peter experiments with glazes to suit the pieces he creates. He works using gas kilns and produces different effects with varying temperatures.
The official opening is on Sunday 22 October at 2pm, free entry, all welcome, and the exhibitions continue until 3 December 2023.
For more information about the exhibition and other great art gallery events, visit mrag.midcoast.nsw.gov.au and follow MRAG on Facebook.
