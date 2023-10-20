The gale force winds experienced during the week stopped all outside fishing.
The winds have steadied quite a bit but the sea is still rough. No doubt boats will be able to go outside fishing by the weekend.
The beaches and rocks have also been affected by the big seas. The rocks in particular have been dangerous for anglers.
One benefit of the big seas is that cunjevoi, crabs, barnacles and other rock dwelling creatures are dislodged by the waves and are easy feed for snapper.
The first couple of days after a big blow always produces snapper in the 5-10kg range around the rocks in October. Squid are the best baits to use in these conditions.
In the river red weed is still a problem, especially on half tide in and half tide out when the water is running quickest.
A couple of 5kg mulloway were caught from the river wall when the southerly was blowing hardest. No doubt the mulloway came into the river where it was easier to hunt for a feed.
Bream and flathead are still on the bite in the river. The bream are to be caught on the river wall, flathead further up river.
Quite a few flathead have been caught in Scotts Creek in the last few days.
The Port News reports that anglers chasing luderick on cabbage in the Camden Haven region have scored some nice catches along with the odd drummer still inhabiting the washes around Perpendicular Point and around Diamond Head.
