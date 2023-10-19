THE most lucrative event at Taree races on Friday is for horses that are yet to break through for their first win and as such it has attracted a capacity field with plenty more still hoping to get a run.
The $50,000 Stacks Law Firm Super Maiden Plate over 1250 metres has 14 runners and six emergencies in a clear indication of how popular this type of race is with trainers and owners.
If you're going to finally break your duck, why not do it in a race worth 50 grand!
Three-year-old filly Rapt, trained by Jason Deamer at Newcastle, is the $2.60 favourite for the race with TAB Fixed Odds and it's easy to see why.
Rapt has had four starts for three seconds, at Newcastle, Warwick Farm and Gosford. Her only unplaced run was when she finished eighth of nine in a Listed race at Scone in May. That is excellent form for a country maiden race.
It will be the second start of this campaign for Rapt, which was only beaten 0.88 of a length by Reigning King over 1100 metres at Gosford on October 5.
Rapt had run in two barrier trials ahead of that race and is bound to be in great condition for her latest challenge. The challenge for jockey Ashley Morgan will be to get across into a decent position from barrier 11.
