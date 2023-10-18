Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Ross Stitt to start Casirina in $37,000 Krambach Cup at Taree

By Greg Prichard
Updated October 19 2023 - 11:17am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Veteran Taree trainer Ross Stitt is hoping to win his '7th or 8th' Krambach Cup at Taree on Friday with Casirina.
Veteran Taree trainer Ross Stitt is hoping to win his '7th or 8th' Krambach Cup at Taree on Friday with Casirina.

THE grand old man of Mid North Coast racing, Ross Stitt, isn't exactly sure just how many Krambach Cups he's won, but even in his 80s he's still trying to add to the tally.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.