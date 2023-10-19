Manning River Times
Grandparents Day at Lansdowne Public School

By Margaret Haddon
October 20 2023 - 10:00am
Lansdowne Public School. File picture
Lansdowne Public School will be celebrating Grandparents Day this year on Friday, October 27.

