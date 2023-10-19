Lansdowne Public School will be celebrating Grandparents Day this year on Friday, October 27.
Further information on this event will be sent home soon. Students are asked to get their grandparents to save the date for a fun morning at school.
Lansdowne school students have worked throughout the year on pieces of artwork for the HOME Program. The final event of this program is an exhibition of student artwork at the Manning Regional Art Gallery.
The HOME exhibition will be open to the public from October 19 until December 2. Admission to the gallery is free and is a suitable place for families to visit especially when there are works completed by local talented school students on show.
Flying Fox Mobile Preschool operates at Lansdowne Public School each Wednesday during school terms.
They operate within the school grounds and use the school facilities and outdoor areas. Children join the school students for special events during the term and have some outdoor play time with the school students at times.
To enquire call Wingham District Preschool on 6553 4884 or Flying Fox Mobile Preschool on 0428 534 884. You will be able to discuss enrolment and can arrange to receive an information pack. They currently offer children 2 Free preschool days per week due to government funding.
The Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club will be holding a Melbourne Cup Day luncheon on Tuesday, November 7.
Lunch will be chicken and salad with a one of free glass of house wine. Tickets will be $25 per person and must be booked and paid for before the day. Sweeps will be conducted at the bar the day before and on the day. Phone Lee on 0448 467 079 for bookings and further information.
The Lansdowne Fishing Club held its annual general meeting at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club last Sunday, with the following members being elected: president Ivan Minett, senior vice president Jenni Henry, junior vice president Jolene Minett, secretary Steve Henry, treasurer Melissa Minett, assistant treasurer Peter Anderson and publicity officer Steve Henry. Committee are Trevor Henry, Kaleb Ryan, Sharon Morrison, Dot Smith, and Philip Minett.
The next weekend outing will November 4 and 5.
Membership fees are now due, adults $10 and juniors $5.
The next seafood raffle is on Saturday, November 11.
The next Open Music Day is being held at the Lansdowne Community Hall this Sunday, October 22.
Walk-up artist are most welcome. Come along and have a fun time listening and dancing to some great music.
There is a barbecue lunch available, and the hall kitchen will also have cakes, slices and coffee, tea, and cold drinks available. Phone Jenni on 0431 347 772 for further information.
