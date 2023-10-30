MANNING Valley Race Club chairman Greg Coleman said the club is hoping for a crowd of around 1500 for the Tuesday, November 7 meeting at the Bushland Drive track.
This will coincide with the running of the Melbourne Cup at Flemington and The Big Dance at Randwick.
Pre-pandemic meeting attracted the biggest crowd to the track for the year.
"The booking for the function centre have been positive, so that's a good sign,'' Mr Coleman said.
Mr Coleman confirmed the Taree Cup, to be run on Sunday, November 19, will again carry $100,000 in prizemoney and will be run over 2000 metres. Stacks Law Firm remains the major cup day sponsor.
