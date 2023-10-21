The long history of Jaguar Sports cars dates back to 1935 with the SS model. Then followed the XK120, XK140, XK150, E-Type, XJS, XJ220, XK8/XKR and XK(X150) all with Jaguar's famous and very pretty petrol motors.
But Jaguar course is set, moving closer to becoming an all-electric brand, after more than 75 years of internal combustion sports car production
Iconic 1960s racing Jaguar E-types inspire final limited-edition 423kW supercharged V8
F-TYPE ZP Edition, with two specially curated specifications by SV Bespoke 150 ZP Editions will be created during the final year of F-TYPE production in 2024, with just 24 Coupés allocated for Australian delivery, priced from $373,547 plus on road costs, with deliveries expected in Q1, 2024.
"F-TYPE has captivated sports car drivers for more than a decade, just as the E-type did five decades before it. The ZP Edition is the ultimate celebration of that lineage.
Two F-TYPE ZP Edition colourways are available, recalling the first race-winning 'Project ZP' E-types campaigned shortly after the model's launch in 1961: Oulton Blue Gloss paint with Mars Red and Ebony duotone leather interior, or Crystal Grey Gloss paint with Navy Blue and Ebony duotone leather interior. Both feature Porcelain White Gloss hand-painted racing-style roundels on the doors and Porcelain White Gloss grille surrounds.
Neither exterior paint colour has been offered on F-TYPE before. These colours match the two specially formulated paints created for seven pairs of E-type Project ZP Collection cars announced by Jaguar Classic earlier this year:
Unique interiors with horizontal seat fluting, plus Gloss Black exterior accents and Gloss Black brake calipers, complement exclusive F-TYPE ZP Edition branding details on the fenders, Gloss Black Diamond Turned 20-inch forged alloy wheels, tread plates and dashboard. Each car features a 'One of 150' SV Bespoke commissioning plaque.
The F-TYPE ZP Edition is available in Australia in Coupé body style. With 423kW, 700Nm of torque and an all-wheel drive system with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics (IDD) technology, performance is exceptional on all surfaces and in all weathers: 0-100 km/h takes as little as 3.7 seconds, while top speed is an electronically limited 300 km/h."
