Manning River Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Jaguar's last petrol sports car F-TYPE ZP Edition takes the chequered flag

By Chris Goodsell
October 21 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jaguar's last petrol engined sports car F Type ZP Edition. Picture supplied
Jaguar's last petrol engined sports car F Type ZP Edition. Picture supplied

The long history of Jaguar Sports cars dates back to 1935 with the SS model. Then followed the XK120, XK140, XK150, E-Type, XJS, XJ220, XK8/XKR and XK(X150) all with Jaguar's famous and very pretty petrol motors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.