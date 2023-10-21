The F-TYPE ZP Edition is available in Australia in Coupé body style. With 423kW, 700Nm of torque and an all-wheel drive system with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics (IDD) technology, performance is exceptional on all surfaces and in all weathers: 0-100 km/h takes as little as 3.7 seconds, while top speed is an electronically limited 300 km/h."