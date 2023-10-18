Manning River Times
Two young Mid Coast artists win in Australian Conservation Foundation's Wild at Art wildlife art competition

By Staff Reporters
October 18 2023 - 5:00pm
'Barbie of the Bush' by Lillian, and 'Wyabu Numbat' by Olivia Clough. Pictures supplied.
Two Mid Coast primary school children have been awarded in an Australia-wide wildlife art competition

