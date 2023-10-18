Two Mid Coast primary school children have been awarded in an Australia-wide wildlife art competition
Lillian a seven-year-old girl from Taree won the Best Artwork in the 5-7 age category of the Australian Conservation Foundation's (ACF) Wild at Art threatened species art competition for children.
Lillian's painting, Barbie of the Bush, depicts a pink Major Mitchell cockatoo perched on a branch above a raging bushfire.
"In Australia, pink cockatoos are endangered. They have been added to the list this year," Lillian said.
"It is hard for them to survive fires, drought, [there is] hardly any food for them to eat, less hollow trees to sleep, predators.
"It makes me really sad because I've never seen a Major Mitchell cockatoo and I really, really want to see one. They have red, yellow, white and pink feathers. The pink cockatoo I have made has a raised crown because it is startled and scared by the fierce fire.
"I love cockatoos because they have lots of bright colours, are loud, crazy and fun. Where I live I have seen corellas, yellow-tailed black cockatoos and sulphur-crested cockatoos. I would have to travel to the arid region in Australia in our caravan to see this bright, pink bird. What a pink beauty!" Lillian said.
Second place in the Best Artwork from an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander Child category was won by a nine-year-old Olivia Clough, who attends Krambach Primary School.
Olivia's artwork is titled, Wiyabu Numbat. "Wiyabu" means "hello" in Gathang, the traditional language of the Biripi people.
"My story is about two little numbats snuggled in a hollow. They are surrounded by their country, the desert, bush and water ways," Olivia said.
"We need to stop their habitat from being destroyed. Instead we should protect this beautiful little animal.
"With less than 1000 numbats left they need us."
Young people care deeply about extinction and climate change, ACF's nature campaigner, Peta Bulling, said.
"Wild at Art gives young Aussies a stage to express their concerns about nature through some stunning paintings and drawings.
"This year's entries show young people love nature and are demanding better protection for our unique species and the habitats they need to survive."
All the winning entries in the Wild at Art competition can be seen at www.acf.org.au/wild-at-art-winners-23.
