TAREE United will ease a number of players from the club's under 17s into the T1 cricket side during this season.
The defending premiers started the 2023/24 season in style when beating Great Lakes in the opening round played at Chatham Park.
United captain Josh Ferris said there will be some personnel changes from last summer.
"We've turned over a few players - Josh Hardy's trying his luck in Newcastle, Damien Minett is working, but might play a few games; Josh Meldrum and Danial Stone aren't playing, so we've lost a few,'' Ferris said.
However, he said United will turn to their juniors, with three under 17s turning out against Great Lakes last Saturday. Tash Abbott was the pick of the youngsters, scoring an unbeaten 12 in United's innings of 7/164, where he teamed with Ferris for a handy lower order partnership of 19. He then claimed 2/14 as United restricted Great Lakes to 9/93.
Left armer Brock Wilson opened the bowling and while he went wicket-less, Ferris said he shows promise.
"I don't envisage the young blokes will play every week, but we'll use them when we need and there's a couple of other under 17s who will get a run as well,'' Ferris said.
"We had a squad of 14 last season and I think we'll have a similar number this year."
He said proven performers including Jackson Witts, Ricky Campbell, Matt Collier, Murray McCartney and Tom Burley are padding up again, although Witts missed last Saturday's game. Ferris retains the captaincy after steering United to the title last summer.
Witts and Dylan Wadwell will open the bowling. Wadwell made early inroads in the Great Lakes batting last week. Ferris said Burley will add to the spin contingent along with Campbell. Burley also top scored with 46.
Burley has opened the bowling for United in the past but will be concentrating on the complexities of spin this season.
"Tom bowled spin last week against Great Lakes,'' Ferris said.
"He was a bit rusty at first, but he bowled okay.
"We also have the young blokes who can bowl as well, so we're pretty well covered. Dean Mills isn't committed to playing every week, but he'll probably play 60 per cent of the year and he bats and bowls when he's there,'' Ferris added.
United will play fellow first round winners, Wingham tomorrow at Chatham Park. Four sides will play in this season's T1 competition.
"Four's not ideal, but it's better than three,'' Ferris said.
Wingham defeated Gloucester in the opening round fixture at Wingham, with Hudson Bird scoring 60.
Jaimee-Lee Woolfe showed good early form when taking 3/14 while Steve Allwood claimed 3/20
